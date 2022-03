Tom Pietrykoski, who spent nearly seven years as Cory Booker’s spokesman, has joined the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as Director of Corporate Communications. Pietrykoski left his post as Booker’s deputy communications director last month. He worked on Booker’s 2020 presidential campaign and previously worked for Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-Paterson) and for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission, where he began his career as a scientist involved in water quality monitoring programs.

