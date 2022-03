St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's projected budget surplus has grown by more than $1.5 billion over the past four months. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget today released an updated state revenue forecast indicating the state's budget and economic outlook remains positive. When the previous revenue forecast was issued in November, it projected a $7.7 billion surplus at the end of the current budget cycle in the summer of next year. The updated report now projects a surplus of more than $9.25 billion by June 30, 2023.

