This Adorable Puff-Sleeve Top Is Getting Us Pumped for Spring

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Amazon

As we inch closer toward the spring, we’re swapping out our signature cold-weather style for the warmer temperatures. Thick sweaters are soon going to be packed up in storage so we can make room for lighter blouses!

While we still plan on wearing long-sleeve tops, we’re excited to start rocking more short-sleeve garments again. Our excitement builds when we find items that make an instant impression, and the list of latest and greatest pieces officially includes this adorable puff-sleeve top from DOROSE!

This top is simple, feminine and incredibly versatile. It’s made from a stretchy cotton material that’s just as soft as your favorite T-shirt, but it certainly has more of an elevated aesthetic thanks to the design. The puffy sleeves are clearly the focal point here, and give off a romantic vibe that’s bound to be a hit. The rest of the blouse is relatively straightforward, allowing the sleeves to take center stage and shine!

As a bonus, it’s a breeze to style the blouse for whatever occasion you’re dressing for. Keep your look low-key by teaming it with jeans and a light sweater with white sneakers, or tuck it into a pair of high-waisted pants for a look that’s fit for the office. To turn it into a going-out top, we would pair it with a cute mini skirt, a moto jacket and your favorite pair of high heels. Snazzy!

This top is available in so many different shades, and we adore having all of these options! It’s a closet staple that we have our eyes on for spring, but it can extend beyond just the season and be worn year-round. Shoppers say that they love having this top as a reliable option to wear when they have no idea what they want to throw on. Having tops like this one ready to go will make your daily fashion journey infinitely easier — thanks, Amazon!

See it: Get the DOROSE Women’s Casual Puff Sleeve Blouse (originally $46) on sale for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from DOROSE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon!

Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Says Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee Is ‘Not My Problem Anymore’: He ‘Lacks Self-Awareness’

While some Love Is Blind stars have managed to stay friends with their respective ex, Deepti Vempati has no interest in keeping in touch with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee. “We tried to be friends after filming wrapped, but it just wasn't the vibe. Anytime we hung out with Shake, like, even in group settings, there's always […]
TV SERIES
