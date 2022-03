Everton face a major wage crisis if they lose their Premier League status with players to remain on the same basic salaries even if they are relegated. According to multiple sources, the club will be contractually obliged to continue paying players their current Premier League basic salaries next season even if they are consigned to the Championship - though Everton insist members of their squad do have pay reduction clauses in the event of relegation.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO