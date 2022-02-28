ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev Split, Call Off Their Engagement for a 2nd Time

By Yana Grebenyuk
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev. TLC/YouTube

It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split after getting engaged on season 3 of the TLC spinoff series Darcey & Stacey.

“It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters. And I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged, which happened in the summer, mind you, the tell-all was in wintertime,” Darcey, 47, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, February 28. “So there had been some time, and communication still wasn’t going well, there was a lot of things that just weren’t where they should have been.”

The TLC personality, who shares daughters Aniko and Aspen with her ex-husband, noted that she took “accountability” when it came to ending the engagement, saying, “I just felt like for me, I needed to walk away. And once it left my mind, my body followed. And I hit my limit with him.”

Darcey originally introduced Georgi during season 1 of the TLC spinoff, Darcey & Stacey. After talking online, the pair met for the first time in February 2020 and moved in together following weeks of dating.

As the duo faced many ups and downs in their relationship onscreen, Georgi popped the question to Darcey in June 2020. “He has a lot of great energy. His demeanor’s really fun. We had a lot of fieriness with us and he’s Bulgarian. He’s from there originally, but he lives in the States,” Darcey exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020. “It’s been a really fun, exciting relationship and excited to see where it goes.”

The reality TV couple ended up briefly pulling the plug on their romance at the end of season 2. While reflecting on their past reconciliation, Darcey pointed out that she didn’t have any plans to rekindle things with Georgi again.

“If I continue to do that, it’s just going to keep happening, I feel. And I want to keep my heart open for the right person. I’ll just get back up,” she shared on Monday. “I deserve much better. He was a great guy, I just want to move on and heal, and I wish him the same.”

The Connecticut native also didn’t rule out the possibility of getting married in the future.

“I feel really excited for the future, I’m excited for where I’m at in life right now. People have their moments, people have to grow and learn. And I think, I’m here to really just stay open and stay authentic and real to who I am as a person, and a wife to eventually the right person,” she added. “So, I feel that you guys will see in the future, how that kind of plays out. But I’m excited. I’m excited for the next steps ahead.”

