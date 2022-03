Timmy's all grown up! Who would be the next godchild of Cosmo and Wanda?. If you ask people these days what cartoon they remember from the 2000s, The Fairly OddParents has a huge chance of being mentioned. It is one of the longest-running shows on Nickelodeon and it is finally having a live-action reboot from Paramount+. As the first trailer dropped so did the jaws of everyone as it unveiled the first look of Timmy Turner who is now an adult.

