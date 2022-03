Check out the new poster for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist sequel movie!. Fullmetal Alchemist is considered to be one of the greatest anime franchises of all time, and the shonen is celebrating its 20th Anniversary in a big way. Two sequels to the 2017 live-action movie are coming to Japanese theaters this year (and probably more regions at a later date). The sequels will fully adapt Hiromu Arakawa's original manga, and the first will reportedly be released in Japan on May 20, and it will be titled Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar the Avenger. The second sequel is set to release on June 24 to wrap up the series, and it's titled Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO