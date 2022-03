EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The bell at Truelight Baptist church hasn’t been rung in years and still, it’s a beacon of hope for the city. During “The Great Migration”, six million African-Americans left the deep south in search of better jobs, less racism and a fresh start in northern states. Between 1900 and 1910 the black population in East St. Louis tripled. By 1917, the city was divided, blacks in the south, whites lived up north.

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO