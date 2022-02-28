ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP, EPAM Systems fall; Tupperware, First Horizon rise

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. BP Plc., down $1.52 to $29.21. The energy company is exiting its stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company,...

Motley Fool

Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

Shares of software and technology consulting company EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are off by 43.3% as of 3:03 p.m. ET Monday, spurred lower by recent military conflict in eastern Europe, as well as the sweeping sanctions imposed against Russia this weekend following the country's invasion of Ukraine. So what. While the...
MarketWatch

Tupperware shares fall after profit miss

Tupperware Brands Corp. TUP, -2.67% shares sank 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food storage company reported fourth quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net income totaled $23.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $21.8 million, or 41 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 38 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 52 cents. Sales of $394.9 million were down from $448.3 million but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $360.6 million. Tupperware experienced COVID-related supply chain disruptions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe, but also recognized $25 million in revenue that would've been recorded in previous quarters. During the quarter, the company entered into a new $880 million secured credit facility after a refinancing, which includes a five-year, $480 million revolving credit facility, and a five-year, $400 million term loan. The new facility can be repaid at any time. Also during the quarter, Tupperware completed the sale of the Avroy Shlain business and entered into a definitive agreement to sell its House of Fuller Mexico business. The company is exploring the sale of both the Nutrimetics and Nuvo businesses. Tupperware authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program at the end of the fourth quarter. For the full-year 2022, Tupperware continues to expect adjusted EPS between $2.60 to $3.20. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.05. Tupperware stock has slumped 48.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
Seattle Times

Russian billionaires’ jets, superyachts roam free amid attack

For all the talk of sanctions on Russia and its elite, the status symbols of the billionaire class remain free to roam the skies and the seas. Russia’s ultrarich are among the biggest owners of private jets and superyachts. So far, even as the U.S. and U.K. have ramped up sanctions on more than 100 Russian individuals and entities, these assets of the country’s elite — which can be worth hundreds of millions of dollars each — have avoided any direct hit. So too have their high-end real estate holdings.
KATC News

TD Bank to acquire First Horizon

TD Bank Group and First Horizon Corporation, which recently merged with IBERIABANK, announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for TD to acquire First Horizon. The acquisition will be in an all-cash transaction valued at US$13.4 billion, or US$25.00 for each common share of First Horizon.
Benzinga

Recap: Tupperware Brands Q4 Earnings

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tupperware Brands missed estimated earnings by 9.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.54. Revenue was up $94.70 million from the same...
22 WSBT

Gas prices expected to rise as Shell, BP sever ties with Russia

WASHINGTON (TND) — Forget about the fears of $5 per gallon for gas: $6 per gallon is now a reality in some parts of California and it's expected that prices will continue to increase as the crisis in Ukraine continues. Residents have been taking to social media to share...
WREG

Canadian bank to buy Memphis-based First Horizon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Toronto, Canada-based bank group is buying Memphis-based First Horizon, according to the Associated Press. Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal that the company said will help broaden its reach in the southeastern U.S. The companies said that the deal will create a combined business that […]
Seattle Times

Hiring was likely solid in February despite rising inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — With omicron cases having eased, America’s employers likely added jobs at a robust pace in February, reflecting an economy that is generally healthy despite high inflation and new risks resulting from Russia’s war against Ukraine. Job growth is estimated to have reached 400,000 last...
The Independent

BP slides over Russia exit as London markets fall again

BP shares dropped sharply as the markets opened lower again in London while oil prices surged.The oil giant dropped by as much as 7% at the start of trading on Monday following its decision to sell its near 20% stake in Russian oil business Rosneft.BP will sell its 14 billion dollar (£10.4 billion) stake in the oil producer it co-owns with the Kremlin after facing pressure from the Government, the company confirmed on Sunday afternoon.The oil firm’s chief executive Bernard Looney is also resigning from the Rosneft board with “immediate effect”.BP shares recovered slightly but remained 6.3% lower at 8.30am.The...
