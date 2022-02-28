This Cute Photo Proves That Olivia Wilde’s Family Had More Fun Than All Of Us This Weekend

Olivia Wilde arrives at The 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards. Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/AP

What’s the best way to fight the Sunday Scaries? Sometimes it means putting on a gigantic stuffed elephant head to keep the whole family entertained.

Olivia Wilde Dedicated Her New Tattoos to Son Otis & Daughter Daisy

Impressed by her dedication? The actress and director is no stranger to keeping things silly at home and has shared a whole slew of fun parenting pictures on Instagram – including one featuring another cute stuffed animal.

“Thanks to my kids, thanks to, you know, everybody I got to take improv classes with. Do improv shows with, everybody from Second City,” he said. “My cast and crew and generation at SNL. My folks, my family and this chosen family here. So thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

Otis and Daisy have been along for the journey of their parents’ whirlwind careers, Wilde told Vogue in December. “It’s wonderful to have them become nomadic in the same way I’ve always been — to feel that whatever country we’re in, they have a routine and a community,” she said. “They’re best friends, and they have each other.”

See adorable photographic evidence below:

Now all that’s left for us to figure out is where exactly we can purchase an enormous plush stuffed elephant.

Before you go, check out all the ways to keep you sane and your kids busy: