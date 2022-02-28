ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Kentucky inmate honored for actions during deadly tornado

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alicia Patton
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQpIp_0eRdlqhw00

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. ( WKRN ) — An inmate in Western Kentucky was honored for his heroic actions during the deadly December tornadoes that killed 76 Kentuckians .

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office presented an award to inmate Marco Sanchez who was on work detail at a candle factory on Dec. 10, 2021, in Mayfield when a tornado ripped through the building, killing eight inside.

Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses at the candle factory reported an inmate at the candle factory site worked tirelessly that night to pull victims from the rubble and offer aid to those that were injured despite suffering from a broken leg and cracked ribs.

A volunteer firefighter transported Sanchez to the emergency room with several other injured people. After his release, Sanchez spotted a trooper at the hospital, told the trooper he was an inmate and attempted to turn himself in. However, amid the chaos that night, the trooper was not in a position to take Sanchez into custody, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Average gas price jumps 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said Sanchez then learned that the jail had been destroyed and took a shuttle bus to a shelter. After arriving at the shelter, Sanchez was able to contact jail staff and was later taken back into custody, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Several community leaders held a ceremony for Sanchez acknowledging his heroic and honest actions that night. Sanchez will be released from the Graves County Restricted Custody Center on March 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Three arrested at Bass Pro Shop after sting operation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men accused of trying to sell drugs to an FBI informant were arrested at the Bass Pro Shop parking lot in Harlingen. One of the men later admitted that his wife was a law enforcement officer. Florentino Treviño, Jonathan Macias and Jesus Zuniga were arrested on March 2. According to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two people indicted on Capital Murder charges in Waco shooting

WACO, Texas – The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted two people for Capital Murder in the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Robert Juarez. 39-year-old Anthony Chambers and 27-year-old Aleisha Hillard, both of Waco, are accused of shooting Juarez on October 21st, 2021 in the 800 block of South 12th after 10 p.m. Authorities served an […]
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Graves County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
BigCountryHomepage

Stay of execution granted for Odessa man set to die March 8

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- 48-year-old Michael Dean Gonzales, an Odessa man scheduled to be executed on March 8, was granted a stay of execution Thursday on the grounds of intellectual disability and newly discovered evidence. The order was handed down by the Court of Criminal Appeals, and according to court documents, Gonzales’ execution is stayed pending resolution […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Western Kentucky#Wkrn#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Merkel man killed in 3 vehicle crash along I-20

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three drivers were caught in a wreck along Interstate 20 Thursday morning, killing one Merkel man. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the drivers were travelling east along I-20, near Tye, at around 7:20 Thursday morning. Lawrence Malone Jr., 48, of Caddo Mills, was […]
MERKEL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy