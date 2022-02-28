ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham VFW, Aux honor 'Old Glory'

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rFUQ_0eRdlg7u00 Local veterans collect worn flags to be disposed of following U.S. flag code.

A group of veterans braved the pouring rain Monday afternoon, Feb. 28, to honor "Old Glory" during a proper flag disposal ceremony.

The American flag waving out front of the Walker Travel and Gresham Chamber of Commerce building, 1005 N. Main Ave., had become worn and tattered. Part of it had become snagged at the top of the pole and the edges were frayed and tattered.

So the Gresham Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 180 and Gresham Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary teamed up to properly retire the flag and put up a new one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liKvk_0eRdlg7u00 "Our flag is a symbol of our freedom, so to throw it in the garbage means all that veterans fought for was meaningless," said Frank West, Gresham VFW member. "With these ceremonies we show respect to all who fought and died for our freedom."

For the past decade both veteran organizations have been teaming up to properly honor flags, with drop boxes across the community for any that have become worn in the harsh East Multnomah County winds. In 2021 they had 15 full bags — nearly 600 flags — that were then saluted and burned in accordance with U.S. Flag Code.

Whenever a flag is deemed to be in a condition that is "no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning," according to the code. Unaware of the services required for a proper flag retirement, many people toss them in the garbage instead.

"You burn the flag respectfully through a ceremony," said Whitey Martin, VFW member.

"It's all about showing respect," West added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKnJZ_0eRdlg7u00 There are plenty of places to drop off worn flags. The latest is at the VFW Post 180, 219 N.W. First St., after veterans moved the box out of Gresham City Hall, which has been closed for the better part of two years due to the pandemic. There are also flag drop boxes at Fairview City Hall, 1300 N.E. Village St.; Ace Hardware, 16345 S.E. Division St.; and Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, 520 W. Powell Blvd. Flags can also be left at the VFW Auxiliary booth during the Gresham Farmers Market on Saturdays in the summer and fall.

All collected flags will be properly disposed of during a pair of ceremonies at Bateman Carroll: Flag Day, June 14, and Veteran's Day, Nov. 11. Local vets are also more than happy to teach proper flag etiquette, help put up or bring down flags or support the replacement of frayed flags. Leave a message at 971-231-4180.

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village.

