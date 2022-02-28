ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Mets’ History Deserves Its Reverence

By Scott Engel
New York Sports Nation
New York Sports Nation
 3 days ago

The New York Mets’ recent announcement that they are bringing back Old Timers’ Day for the first time in nearly 30 years on August 27 was met with significant approval from their fan base. The team also will retire the number 17 of Keith Hernandez on July...

Empire Sports Media

New York Yankee Legends: Lefty Gomez, “The Pride of the Yankees”

The New York Yankees have had a bevy of great pitchers over their illustrious history. One that is seldom talked about is Louis Gomez, mainly because he pitched so long ago for the Yankees. Today we take a look at his life and becoming one of the Yankees’ greatest pitchers. He had seven starts in World Series games and never lost a game. He pitched the Yankees to seven pennants and six World Championships.
MLB
Q 105.7

Should The New York Yankees Hire Derek Jeter In The Front Office?

Yesterday Derek Jeter agreed to step down as the Marlins CEO. The Marlins obviously have been rock bottom of the MLB for about the last decade and let's face it, Jeter struggled in the front office. Being in the front office of an organization is a completely different ballgame and animal as Jeter eventually found out. Being a player or a manager is totally different than the front office daily responsibilities. Here is my quick take on this as seen in the Times Union:
MLB
MLB

The best baseball players born on March 2

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for March 2:. Ott, the lone Hall of Famer who has a March 2 birthday, was born in Gretna, La., just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans, and it didn’t take him long to get his 22-year MLB career underway. “Master Melvin” debuted at 17 years old for the New York Giants, the club he’d spend his entire career representing until he retired at 38. While not as physically imposing as other home run hitters, Ott had a gift for them, leading the National League in home runs in six seasons en route to 511 career homers. The right fielder and third baseman, who played 2,730 games, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball History#The New York Mets#Yankees#The National League#Giants
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 1-time Yankees infielder agrees to join Red Sox TV broadcasts

The Greek God of Walks is back in Beantown. NESN, the TV home of the Boston Red Sox, reports it is “adding three new voices to its Red Sox broadcast team this season. Former players Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis and longtime columnist and radio personality Tony Massarotti will join the booth for select games, according to a source.”
MLB
BET

Derek Jeter Steps Down As Miami Marlins CEO

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter announced on Monday (Feb. 28), he is stepping down from his position as CEO of the Miami Marlins after nearly five years with the MLB franchise. “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Yankees record vs Red Sox in 2021

The 2021 version of the New York Yankees–Boston Red Sox rivalry certainly turned on a dime, didn’t it?. When the season began — OK, through the early portion of the summer — this felt like an exact redux of 2009, when Boston whomped the Bombers so badly that most of us wished for an early death. Our only hope was that things could miraculously swing in New York’s direction in the second half, wrapping the season series around its typical .500 plateau and ending in a World Series win like that last instance.
MLB
