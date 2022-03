The RSPCA needs someone to care for an unwanted dog who has spent 500 days in kennels. Can you help?. Buddy, an adorable Terrier pup, is the longest stay dog at RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre who came into care after a vet refused his previous owner's request to euthanise him because of his challenging behaviour. Desperate to find his special someone, Buddy has been working hard with behaviourists to try to tackle his issues and identify triggers.

PETS ・ 28 DAYS AGO