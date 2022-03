An annual event, Hearst Center For The Arts in Cedar Falls is hosting a day for anyone to craft a bowl in clay. Build a bowl for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and donate it!. An article in The Courier about the event to benefit The Northeast Iowa Food Bank's Empty Bowls campaign says that this is the 12th Annual event through Hearst Center For The Arts, that has helped families in need that the NEIFB serves.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 21 DAYS AGO