Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin get into physical fight on ‘RHONJ’

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin’s yearlong feud reaches its boiling point on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” this week.

The co-stars get into a heated argument that turns physical while discussing last season’s unsubstantiated rumors that Evan Goldschneider cheated on Jackie Goldschneider.

In a newly released sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode, Gorga, 42, and Margaret Josephs confront Aydin, 44, for attempting to prove the gossip true.

“Why do you want to hurt someone else?” Josephs, 54, asks Aydin.

Aydin’s friend and Gorga’s sister-in-law Teresa Giudice then chimes in that Aydin isn’t trying to hurt anyone.

“Don’t defend her!” Josephs shouts at Giudice. “She’s indefensible!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUFR0_0eRdkqsz00
Things get physical between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin in the next episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Gorga intervenes and calls out Giudice, 49, for always preaching loyalty toward her family but not giving it back.

“Let this girl dig her own hole. You ask for loyalty, you give loyalty back! If she asks a question about Evan, she’s not digging? If someone asks about Louie, they’re digging?” Gorga says, referring to the ladies previously grilling Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, about his playboy past.

The conversation quickly pivots to Aydin and Gorga addressing their beef after they posted scathing Instagram captions about each other at the end of Season 11. Gorga wrote that Aydin was “fake and conniving,” and Aydin called Gorga’s family “crooked.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3Cg5_0eRdkqsz00
Gorga doesn’t understand why Aydin wants to prove Evan Goldschneider’s cheating rumors true.

“She sounds like a little f–king hater,” Gorga says of Aydin.

“I’m not a f–king hater!” Aydin claps back. “I don’t really give a f–k what you say.”

“You feel like a hater. You called my husband a crook!” Gorga says, referring to Aydin’s shady Instagram post about Joe Gorga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXebi_0eRdkqsz00
Aydin and Gorga have been feuding since May 2021.

“Let me tell you something. I don’t know anything about you,” Aydin tells her. “I really don’t, truth be told. Listen, I want to address the ‘crooked’ thing. It’s f–king hearsay, and it’s out there.”

However, Aydin maintains that she only posted about Joe, 42, after Melissa called her out ahead of the show’s 2021 reunion.

“You attacked me that day for no reason! It wasn’t just a caption, it was a f–king novel,” she says before pointing to Joe and saying, “Even he, little bitch girl, came in and commented. I wanted to respond in a way that stung.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4BnT_0eRdkqsz00
Gorga and Aydin’s feud turns physical.

When a visibly confused Melissa asks Aydin what she’s talking about, Aydin shouts that she posted on Instagram out of “retaliation.”

“That’s disgusting,” Melissa screams.

Melissa then gets up from her seat as Aydin does the same, and the two continue screaming as they get closer and closer to each other’s faces. The argument then peaks when Melissa and Aydin entangle their hands and start pushing one another until Joe and Dolores Catania step in.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 0

