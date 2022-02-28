ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Delicious Egg in a Hole Recipe with a Cacio e Pepe Twist

By Sonia Wong
foodnetwork.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgg in a Hole gets a Cacio e Pepe-inspired twist in this easy mash-up of two classics. Layered...

www.foodnetwork.ca

Mashed

10 Delicious Recipes To Celebrate National Banana Bread Day

The number of Americans baking banana bread exploded after pandemic lockdowns sparked a surge in home cooking and, in particular, inspired online recipe searches for the humble loaf, according to CNN. It's understandable considering that banana bread sits at the perfect intersection of an indulgent comfort food and easy-to-make recipe that bakers of any experience level can successfully create. Because it's a quick bread, it needs no kneading or yeast, relying instead on baking soda and baking powder to rise. Even better, banana bread is sweet, moist, and can be enjoyed for breakfast, a snack, or dessert. And it's one of those home-baked goods that can make you feel all warm and snuggly inside no matter the season.
WOOD

This Sheet Pan Eggs recipe can make your mornings easy!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mornings can be chaotic – getting ready for work or trying to get the kids ready for school and sometimes breakfast can get lost in the shuffle. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to make breakfast in bulk for the week, check out Gina Ferwerda’s sheet pan egg sandwich recipe.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mercury News

Picnic Recipe: Jammy Eggs with Old Bay-Oli

When Marnie Hamel and Jen Stevenson’s “Summer: A Cookbook” (Artisan Books) came out last year, it inspired fantasies of seaside cottages, lakeside cabins and idyllic beachy picnics. It may not be summer now, but warm weather is prompting us to page through those picnicky possibilities for spring. We might pack up a Thermos of chilled Cherry Gazpacho, perhaps, and Fantastic Focaccia Sandwiches made with homemade Sungold Tomato and Lemon Thyme Focaccia — and these Jammy Eggs with an Old Bay seasoning-spiked aioli for serving. (Of course, hard-boiled eggs will work, too, and they may travel better.)
Brainerd Dispatch

Usher in Lent with this healthy and delicious fish recipe

FARGO — This Baked Lemon and Pesto Steelhead Trout is the perfect way to usher in the season of Lent, which begins today. Not only does it check the box of being meat-free for those of us abstaining from eating meat today and every Friday until Easter, but it is also a healthy and delicious protein alternative that can be enjoyed no matter the season.
Fox17

Celebrate American Heart Month with delicious recipes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US - killing one out of four people every year. The good news is, many of the risk factors are tied to lifestyle choices, including diet. Grace Derocha is a registered dietician and national spokesperson...
hunker.com

'Bacon Twists' Are Becoming a Viral 2022 TikTok Recipe

So far, we've seen creative recipes like snow cream and yogurt custard toast go viral on TikTok in 2022. Now, it looks like something called "bacon twists" is trending, and we have a feeling it's going to be the most popular TikTok recipe so far this year. We first discovered...
Carla Paton

Easter hot cross buns: a delicious history and recipe

Easter is a time of year celebrated by many different religions around the world. For Christians, Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In addition, Easter is a time of year when families come together to celebrate and enjoy traditional foods. One of the most popular Easter dishes is Hot Cross Buns. Let's look at the history of these delicious buns and learn how to make them ourselves!
princesspinkygirl.com

8 Delicious Poke Cake Recipes

A poke cake is an easy way to doctor up a boring box of cake mix. These 8 delicious poke cake recipes all start with a box of cake mix, but you won’t believe the upgrade! Everything from a Cinnamon Roll Cake to an easy Red Velvet Cake to the ultimate Death By Chocolate Poke Cake!
goodhousekeeping.com

16 mini egg recipes for Easter

Easter cake baking is one of the great pleasures of the Easter holidays and mini egg recipes are our favourite. The pretty pastel colours instantly transform an easy chocolate cake into a dessert fit for the Easter table and feel instantly spring like. Mini eggs also make perfect additions to...
The Independent

Creme Egg brownie recipe... say no more

Perfect this recipe for Easter – or scoff it now.“All the ingredients except the fresh orange zest are from the store cupboard,” says Phil Vickery. “Just remember to allow the brownie to cool a little after taking out of the oven – or, better yet, chill in the fridge – or it will be too soft to cut.”Squidgy Creme Egg brownie Ingredients:2 tbsp golden syrup110g salted butter, softened150g caster sugar150g bitter chocolate75g plain flour, sifted4 eggs, at room temperatureFinely grated zest of 1 large orange4 Creme Eggs, halvedVanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)Method:I. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4....
Thrillist

Dress Up Your Eggs with This Cornbread Toad-in-the-Hole Recipe

For Adrienne Cheatham, the concept of “Sunday best” is more of a feeling—a desire to do something with love, to put your best foot forward. The term, which is used by the Black community to describe the special set of clothes reserved for church, has been at the center of Cheatham’s approach to cooking. The name of her pre-COVID dinner party pop-up series and now her debut cookbook, Sunday Best is about feeding the people you care about most, nurturing both body and soul.
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Reveals Her Tip For 'Perfect' Cacio E Pepe

The dish "Cacio e Pepe," which translates to "cheese and pepper," is a wonderfully simple dish for those who just can't get enough fresh ground pepper in their lives. The late Anthony Bourdain was a huge fan of the humble dish and in an episode of "No Reservations" filmed in Rome, Bourdain declared Cacio e Pepe "the greatest thing in the history of the world," (via Bravo).
