ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Doctors' worst fears about the Texas abortion law are coming true

By Sarah McCammon
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 3 days ago

It's been 6 months since Texas passed a law banning most abortions. Doctors and patients are feeling frustration and disbelief as they navigate in the new legal...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

EXPLAINER: What does Texas’ data on abortions say about law?

DALLAS (AP) — Texas has released data showing a marked drop in abortions at clinics in the state in the first month under the nation’s strictest abortion law, but that only tells part of the story. A study released Friday showing a jump in requests from Texans for abortion pills by mail is helping complete the picture, as will learning more about the number of women who went to clinics outside the state and how many who were unable to get abortions ended up giving birth. The law took effect in September. Numbers released recently by the state show that there was a 60% drop in abortions that month compared to the month earlier.
TEXAS STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
KVCR NEWS

Not ready to go without a facemask? One-way masking can still reduce infection risk

About 70% of people in the U.S. live in places where COVID cases and hospitalizations are now low enough that masks are no longer necessary, according to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of course, not everyone is ready to shed their masks, which made some of us wonder, does it make sense to mask up when others around you don't? NPR health reporter Will Stone has been looking into this. Hey, Will.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

4 races to watch in the Texas primary

The 2022 midterm elections kick off in earnest Tuesday as voting concludes in Texas for the state's primary. (Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Follow key results here.) Top GOP statewide leaders face reelection challenges from fellow Republicans, while congressional and state legislative candidates navigate redrawn political maps. Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
International Business Times

Texas High Court Questions Clinics' Challenge To Abortion Law

Justices on Texas's high court on Thursday sharply questioned whether clinics can challenge a law that banned most abortions in the state because it is enforced by private individuals, just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the case to move forward. The clinics are suing over a law,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortions#Npr
Lonestar 99.5

11 Myths Not Texans Believe are True about Texas

For today, I thought I would write a fun, semi tongue in check, article about the various myths that non-Texans whole heartedly believe about our great state. For native Texans, like myself, there is lots to love about our state and lots to laugh about when we see a completely wrong interpretation of our state when turn on the TV or watch a movie. That's where this fun list comes into play, 11 Myths Not Texans Believe are True about Texas.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Press Democrat

Skelton: Texas abortion law offers gun-controlling California a golden opportunity

If the U.S. Supreme Court had heeded a gun lobby warning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wouldn’t be pushing Texas copycat legislation aimed at the firearms industry. The Texas vigilante law targeted abortions. And the court seemed to think that was OK. But the court and the Lone Star State inadvertently provided a clear shot for California to fire away at gun manufacturers and dealers.
TEXAS STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy