Sulphur Springs City Council, on first reading, approved renewal of Ordinance No. 2762, establishing a curfew for unaccompanied minors. Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson, during the regular City Council meeting on March 1, 2022, said the ordinance gives officers an option that serves as a safety measure, offering officers a legal option in dealing with youth who are out late at night. They can issue citations to unaccompanied minors, who do not meet requirements for exceptions and are caught out curing hours the curfew is in effect.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO