ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Drake Park Bank, Trail Project set to begin; BPRD vows to ‘retain as many mature trees as possible’

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fm8Dv_0eRdjmdW00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District said Monday it is starting a project at Drake Park that has been in the planning stages for several years. The Drake Park Bank and Trail Project will retain the character of the park while also improving accessibility and safety with modern design standards.

Here's the rest of the park district's news release:

The first phase of construction is beginning this week, with a small portion of the park fenced off for work to begin on a trail section from Mirror Pond to the parking lot at the north end of the park. During trail construction, the public is being asked to avoid this small section of the park and adhere to the detour of the Deschutes River Trail.

BPRD identified a number of safety, environmental and maintenance issues along the edges of the river bank associated with the deteriorating rock retaining walls and failing or missing trail surface from Drake Park to Pacific Park. This project, from Galveston Bridge through Drake Park to Pacific Park, is intended to improve safety, accessibility and habitat along river right. The project also includes extending the Deschutes River Trail and improving the beach and bus plaza area. Beach and river access improvements will not begin until after the conclusion of summer 2022.

BPRD hired a general contractor for the project in 2018 and has worked extensively on cost estimates and plans. Construction of this project was delayed while obtaining the National Park Service’s approval of the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant of $750,000 awarded for the project.

Administered by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, the purposes of the LWCF Act are to assist in preserving, developing and assuring accessibility to outdoor recreation resources for residents and visitors. This project, anticipated to be completed in late fall 2022, will add accessible trails, boardwalk, and ramp into the river; creating a new beach and bus plaza, and restoring riparian habitat.

Recently the BPRD board of directors approved proceeding with construction of phase one of the project that does not require easements from private land owners. Construction cost for phase one is budgeted at $1.88 million.

Some trees within the pathway of the trail are slated to be removed as part the trail improvement project; however, efforts are underway with professional surveyors and an arborist to evaluate the best way to retain as many mature trees as possible. The district heard from several community members who expressed concern about tree removal and the public involvement was meaningful. In addition to attempts to preserve trees, the project calls for planting 32 trees and the creation of riparian habitat in areas along the riverbank.

“The tree canopy at Drake Park is extraordinary and we are committed to preserving as many trees as possible, while also improving the trail for community members of all abilities,” said Don Horton, executive director, Bend Park and Recreation District. “We are striving to extend the Deschutes River Trail while improving the streambank environment. Preserving trees in this area is a goal of the project while also providing for a through-trail that serves the recreation interest of our community.”

There are more than 60 mature trees in the park prioritized for protection efforts along the trail and five times the number outside of the project area.

More information and renderings are available on the project webpage.

The post Drake Park Bank, Trail Project set to begin; BPRD vows to ‘retain as many mature trees as possible’ appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

SE Ninth and Wilson Avenue intersection to close Monday for roundabout construction

As part of the first phase of the city's Wilson Avenue Corridor Project in Southeast Bend, the Wilson Avenue and Ninth Street intersection will be closed starting Monday, March 7. Improvements include a single-lane roundabout and separated bike lanes. The post SE Ninth and Wilson Avenue intersection to close Monday for roundabout construction appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend gives 2nd Street homeless camp 2 weeks notice, works with agencies on next steps

Two weeks after endorsing a Bend Police Department recommendation and declaring the months-old Second Street homeless encampment an "unsafe campsite" due to crime, health and safety issues, City Manager Eric King announced at Wednesday night's city council meeting that campers were given two weeks' notice to leave. The post City of Bend gives 2nd Street homeless camp 2 weeks notice, works with agencies on next steps appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s Webfoot Painting looks to donate $25K in services to a nurse or CNA

Webfoot Painting Company is looking for a local nurse or certiﬁed nursing assistant with a painting, carpentry, and/or deck need to tackle for its 14th annual giveaway, Project Serious: Residential Edition. This year, they’re going Seriously Big and awarding $25,000 of in-kind services. The post Bend’s Webfoot Painting looks to donate $25K in services to a nurse or CNA appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
City
North Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Zenith’ sculpture chosen for Bend’s Alpenglow Community Park

The group Art in Public Places, Bend Park & Recreation District staff and Bend Park & Recreation Foundation selection committee members have selected Seattle artist Troy Pillow to create the Zenith sculpture at full scale for Alpenglow Community Park. The post ‘Zenith’ sculpture chosen for Bend’s Alpenglow Community Park appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Pickup leaves Deschutes Market Road, topples power pole; road reopening, CEC restores power

A driver was unhurt when a pickup truck left Deschutes Market Road east of Bend and toppled a power pole late Tuesday morning – one of several weather-related crashes around the region. The crash closed the road for repair work that required cutting power to about 130 Central Electric Cooperative members. The post Pickup leaves Deschutes Market Road, topples power pole; road reopening, CEC restores power appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#River Bank#Pacific Park#Uban Construction#Trail Project#Bprd#The Drake Park Bank
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County puts $1.3 million from ARPA funds into Senior Services Hub, small-business grants

Deschutes County commissioners have approved another round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments for projects that total $1.3 million, improving senior services and making more economic impact grants to small businesses and nonprofits.  The post Deschutes County puts $1.3 million from ARPA funds into Senior Services Hub, small-business grants appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODF grants $20 million to fund hazardous fuels reduction projects, including 52,000 acres in C.O.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has issued $20 million in grants authorized by Senate Bill 762. Awards, including $6.25 million for more than 52,000 acres in Central Oregon, are to landscape-scale projects for reducing hazardous fuels on forestland and rangeland across ownership boundaries. The post ODF grants $20 million to fund hazardous fuels reduction projects, including 52,000 acres in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend selects 3 Affordable Housing Fund recipient projects totaling $1.1 million

The Bend City Council Wednesday night approved the 2022 Affordable Housing Fund recommendations from the council-appointed Affordable Housing Advisory Committee for three projects, totaling $1.1 million, to support the creation of 47 to 50 affordable housing units.  The post City of Bend selects 3 Affordable Housing Fund recipient projects totaling $1.1 million appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Frustrated customers plan to take previous Bend storage facility owner to court

Customers of Lucky Horseshoe Storage on the north end of Bend say they plan to file a class-action lawsuit against the former property owner, having just learned in recent weeks ODOT acquired the facility through court action and that they must move their belongings to make way for a road project. The post Frustrated customers plan to take previous Bend storage facility owner to court appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Planning Commission hears strong objections to proposed shelter code amendments

The Bend Planning Commission asked staff questions and heard over an hour of testimony Monday evening from citizens all voicing opposition and raising concerns about proposed development code amendments that would allow more homeless shelters and hardship housing in their neighborhoods. The post Bend Planning Commission hears strong objections to proposed shelter code amendments appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Humanity Coalition claims city has ‘ample’ shelter beds; Councilor Perkins fires back

The Bend Humanity Coalition and former Mayor Jeff Eager claimed in a news release Monday, hours before a city public hearing on code changes to allow more shelter locations, that data shows the city already had more shelter beds than needed, before winter hit. City Councilor Megan Perkins later fired back, calling the stats "misleading and incomplete." The post Bend Humanity Coalition claims city has ‘ample’ shelter beds; Councilor Perkins fires back appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy