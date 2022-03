On February 25, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel and made contact with three individuals. One of the individuals was identified as 44-year-old Marcell Wyatt. Wyatt was reportedly yelling something about a grenade but had no grenade or weapons on his person. The officer sent the individuals on their way without issuing citations and the group left the area in a green vehicle.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO