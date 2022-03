In a year filled with ups and downs, it's unfortunate that senior night in Ann Arbor was a during a down resulting in a 82-71 loss to Iowa. Starting with the big 24-point win over Purdue back on Feb. 10, Michigan has alternated wins and losses ever since — a span of eight games. Tonight, it was a loss in the final home game of the season, which is always a bummer. One of those wins for U-M was against Iowa in Iowa City, but unfortunately, the Hawkeyes haven't lost since. Iowa used that home loss as motivation, got hot and has now won five games in a row.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO