North Dakota investment board to discuss Legacy Fund bonds in Russia

By JACK DURA
Bismarck Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota's State Investment Board will meet this week to discuss previous investments of the state's oil tax savings in Russia, in light of that country's invasion of Ukraine. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford on Monday called a special meeting of the 12-member board Thursday to address what he called...

bismarcktribune.com

