Vote for the high school boys basketball player of the week, Week 13

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

This season, The Daily Memphian is recognizing a high school boys basketball player of the week. But we need your help. Each Monday, we’ll post several candidates from the previous week’s games and we’re asking readers to vote for the winner.

Voting will end at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 3.

Briarcrest guard Cooper Haynes (50) goes up for a layup during a June 8, 2021 summer game against Fayette Academy. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian file)

Here are the nominees for Week 13.

Cameron Brown, Mitchell: One of several promising freshmen in town this season, Brown contributed in a variety of ways as the Tigers opened the Region 8-AA tournament against Oakhaven on Saturday. He finished with 23 points, six assists and five steals as the Tigers rolled, 92-47, setting up a semifinal game against KIPP that takes place Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. at Westwood.

Jamarius Carter, Bolton: Carter, a 6-foot senior, picked a good time to have his best game of the season. He scored 40 points (16 in the second quarter) as the Wildcats upended Melrose, 69-67, in the quarterfinals of the Region 8-AAA tournament. Bolton will face Millington in a semifinal game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Fayette-Ware.

Cooper Haynes, Briarcrest: Haynes, who finished the regular season as the Shelby-Metro area’s third-leading scorer, produced a pair of big games to close out his sophomore season. He scored 25 points on Feb. 23 to lead the Saints to a 59-53 victory over Pope John Paul II in a Division 2-AA round-of-12 game and then added 24 more on Saturday in a 52-50 overtime loss at Lipscomb Academy in the quarterfinals. Briarcrest ends the season with a 21-10 record.

T.J. Thomas, FACS: Things were getting a little nervy for the Crusaders when Thomas stepped to the fore on Saturday. FACS led by 16 after the first quarter against Webb-Bell Buckle in their Division 2-A quarterfinal game, but the visitors battled back to make it a five-point game at halftime. Thomas, a senior, then opened the third with four straight 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to send his team to state for the third time in school history, 59-44.

Alex Vandenbergh, Collierville: Despite not scoring in the first quarter, Vandenbergh finished with a team-high 20 points Saturday as the Dragons, seeded third from District 15-AAAA, eliminated a strong Whitehaven team from the postseason with a 64-60 road victory. Collierville faces Bartlett in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central.

Collierville forward Alex Vandenbergh (right, in a file photo) puts up shot in front of Harding defender Jamal Mitchell (left) during action. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Previous winners:

Week 1: Seth Grandberry, Millington

Week 2: Drew Kyzar, MHEA

Week 3: Eric Steward Jr., Douglass

Week 4: K.J. Tenner, Cordova

Week 5: Hayden Ledbetter, Lausanne

Week 6: Curtis Givens III, MUS

Week 7: JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware

Week 8: Andrew Thomas, MHEA

Week 9: Phil Dotson, Collierville

Week 10: Amarr Knox, Bartlett

Week 11: Tyler Johnson, Douglass

Week 12: Jaye Nash, Briarcrest

