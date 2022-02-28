Two Additional Covid-19 Fatalities Confirmed in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – Covid infections continue to decline in Tom Green County with just 15 new infections over the three day weekend.

San Angelo Health officials are also reporting two additional Covid fatalities.

Below is the daily COVID-19 report, inclusive of this weekend’s numbers:

Total cases over last three days: 15

Saturday: 7

Sunday: 3

Monday: 5

Feb. 28, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,803

Active cases: 169

Currently hospitalized: 3

New positives: 5

New deaths: 2

- Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

- Female, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 547 (353 from Tom Green County and 194 from other counties)

Feb. 27, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,798

Active cases: 164

Currently hospitalized: 5

New positives: 3

New deaths: 0

Feb. 26, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,795

Active cases: 161

Currently hospitalized: 9

New positives: 7

New deaths: 0