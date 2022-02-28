ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Two Additional Covid-19 Fatalities Confirmed in Tom Green County

By Yantis Green
 9 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Covid infections continue to decline in Tom Green County with just 15 new infections over the three day weekend.

San Angelo Health officials are also reporting two additional Covid fatalities.

Below is the daily COVID-19 report, inclusive of this weekend’s numbers:

Total cases over last three days: 15

  • Saturday: 7
  • Sunday: 3
  • Monday: 5

Feb. 28, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,803
Active cases: 169
Currently hospitalized: 3
New positives: 5

New deaths: 2
- Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

- Female, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 547 (353 from Tom Green County and 194 from other counties)

Feb. 27, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,798
Active cases: 164
Currently hospitalized: 5
New positives: 3

New deaths: 0

Feb. 26, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,795
Active cases: 161
Currently hospitalized: 9
New positives: 7

New deaths: 0

Tom Green County, TX
