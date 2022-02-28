Biden, allies discuss coordinated efforts toward Russia

President Biden spoke to allies on Monday about their unified response and coordinated efforts towards Russia on the fifth day of its invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders “discussed their coordinated efforts to impose severe costs and consequences to hold Russia accountable while working to maintain global economic stability, including with regard to energy prices,” according to the White House.

The nearly 1 1/2 hour secure call hosted by Biden included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

The White House in a readout reiterated that the US and allies have a “unified response to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine.”

Others on the call included Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Andrzej Duda of Poland and President Klaus Iohannis of Romania.

The call comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for his nation to be admitted to the European Union and a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's nuclear defense systems be put on higher alert.

Biden, hours after the call on Monday, said he does not believe Americans have reason to be concerned about nuclear weapons. Biden responded to the question from a reporter with a short “no,” at an event at the White House.

The leaders on the call also discussed their support for the Ukrainian people.

“The leaders recognized the bravery of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression and discussed their continued support to Ukraine, including security, economic, and humanitarian assistance,” according to the White House.