ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The Most Complete Election Night Coverage First Is Right Here on San Angelo LIVE!

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Td33V_0eRdiK0f00

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County voters head to the polls Tuesday for the March 1, 2022 Republican and Democrat primary elections and San Angelo LIVE! will have complete election results coverage live  beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The three hour show will feature interviews with elected officials and political experts, campaign highlights, election results and more.

Scheduled guest interviews Tuesday night on San Angelo Live! include Congressman August Pfluger, State Representative Drew Darby, Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd, Congressman Tony Gonzales, several local candidates and many more.

San Angelo Live! reporters will be checking in live from the Tom Green County Elections Administration office, candidate watch parties and around the County.

Polls are open in Tom Green County at 20 locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Election Day Polling Places Include:

  • Angelo Bible Church                                              3506 Sherwood Way
  • Belmore Baptist Church                                        1214 S. Bell St.
  • Calvary Baptist Church                                          2401 Armstrong St.
  • Christoval Community Center                               20022 Main St. Christoval
  • Trinity Lutheran Church                                         3536 Lutheran Way
  • San Angelo Bus Station                                        506 N. Chadbourne
  • First Assembly of God                                          1442 Edmund Blvd.
  • Grape Creek ISD                                                   8207 N. US Hwy 87 N
  • Keating Paint and Body                                        5050 N. Chadbourne
  • PaulAnn Baptist Church                                        2531 Smith Blvd.
  • Oak Grove Senior Apartments                              4359 Oak Grove Blvd.
  • Southgate Church of Christ                                  528 Country Club Rd.
  • Southside Rec. Center                                          2750 Ben Ficklin Rd.
  • St. Ambrose Catholic Church                                8602 Loop 570. Wall, TX
  • MHMR Services                                                     1501 Beauregard
  • Veribest Baptist Church                                         50 FM 2334 Veribest, TX
  • Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church                301 W. 18th St.
  • TxDOT                                                                    4502 Knickerbocker Rd.
  • St. Mark Presbyterian Church                                2506 Johnson Ave.

In a recent interview with San Angelo LIVE!, Tom Green County Elections Administrator Vona Hudson has said that election results may be delayed by new election integrity security measures.

In fact, if any of the local races are very close, the results including which candidates will make a runoff, could be delayed up to six days from election day.

For more in-depth information on all the races and candidates, check out the Politics tab above or click this link.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Historic Primary Election Yields 3 Runoffs in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – Voters in Tom Green County had to wait until the wee hours of the Morning Wednesday to see the final, unofficial results from the historic March 1 GOP Primary election and the results left three races to be decided in runoff elections in May.   According to the final figures released by the Tom Green County Elections office after midnight, there will be a runoff election between Lane Carter and Todd Kolls for County Judge, Shawn Nanny and Bill Ford for County Commissioner Pct.4, and Ron Perry and Stacye Speck for Justice of the Peace in Pct. 3.   None of the candidates in those…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's Where to Vote on This Primary Election Day

SAN ANGELO – Voters in Tom Green County who haven't cast a ballot in early voting can do so today in 20 locations across the county.   The March 1 Primary elections for the Democratic and Republican Parties runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following Tom Green County locations:    Angelo Bible Church                                              3506 Sherwood Way Belmore Baptist Church                                        1214 S. Bell St.  Calvary Baptist Church                                          2401 Armstrong St. Christoval Community Center                               20022…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo City Council Rejects Ordinance in Sanctuary City Showdown

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo City Council Tuesday morning rejected a proposed ordinance that would have designated San Angelo as a sanctuary city for the unborn setting up a potential vote by citizens in November.   The council held a public hearing on the Sanctuary City Ordinance after a committee gathered signatures for a petition supporting the measure.  The initiating committee had requested the council hold the public hearing and vote on the ordinance on Feb. 15 allowing the measure to be put before voters on a ballot in May, but the council decided to hold the public hearing on March 1…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Lacy Issues Statement Following GOP Primary Election Results

SAN ANGELO – Republican Candidate for Tom Green County Court at Law #2 Judge Leland Lacy released the following statement Wednesday following the GOP Primary election where he lost to Andrew Graves: “Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign for Tom Green County Court at Law #2. I am proud of the race we ran, which focused on community values and public service. While I was disappointed we came up around 100 votes short of our goal on Election Night, I am incredibly humbled by the support I received from so many, and remain grateful for the opportunity to run. When I called and…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo, TX
Elections
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
Tom Green County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tom Green County, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
San Angelo LIVE!

Willie for Governor

OPINION — March is a busy month in Texas, and with Ground Hog Day behind us, it’s time to gear up for Texas Independence Day (2 March), Alamo Day (6 March), and if you’re Catholic, or Irish, or somewhat greenish, St. Patrick’s Day (14 March). St. Patrick was the guy who supposedly drove all the snakes out of Germany, but I’m skeptical. Plus he was a leprechaun, so there’s that. Another date that’s relevant to Texans this year is 1 March, which is the day of the primary election in the Texas gubernatorial race, a hotly contested contest this year, due to all the candidates claiming to have…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Additional Covid-19 Fatalities Confirmed in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – Covid infections continue to decline in Tom Green County with just 15 new infections over the three day weekend.   San Angelo Health officials are also reporting two additional Covid fatalities.   Below is the daily COVID-19 report, inclusive of this weekend’s numbers: Total cases over last three days: 15 Saturday: 7 Sunday: 3 Monday: 5 Feb. 28, 2022, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 40,803 Active cases: 169 Currently hospitalized: 3 New positives: 5 New deaths: 2 - Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated - Female, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated Total deaths…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Final 4 Days of Early Voting for the March Primary Are Underway

SAN ANGELO – The final four days of early voting for the March 1, 2022 Primary election in Texas are underway today.  There are several local contested races on the Republican ballot for voters to decide and Friday is the final day of early voting before the primary election next Tuesday.   The voting process is new this election cycle because of the new election integrity law passed by the Texas Legislature following the 2020 Presidential election.   There are extra steps to cast a ballot in early voting.  First, voters present a valid form of identification and select a party primary in…
GRAPE CREEK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Michael LePak Wants to Resurrect the Tom Green County Democrat Party

SAN ANGELO – While most of the focus in the March 1, 2022 primary election in Tom Green County has focused on the 26 candidates vying for a spot as the Republican Party nominee in the November general election, there is one local contested race in the Tom Green County Democrat Party primary.   Michael LePak and Mercedes Dela Cruz are running for Chair of the Tom Green County Democrat Party in the March Primary.  Below is LePak's letter to Democrat voters:  "Open letter to Tom Green County Democratic Party My Name is Michael Douglas LePak, I was born in San Angelo, Texas. I am running for…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
Person
Drew Darby
San Angelo LIVE!

Garvin Endorses Kolls for County Judge

SAN ANGELO – Past President of the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association Larry Garvin has endorsed Todd Kolls for Tom Green County Judge in the March GOP Primary.   Here is Garvin's endorsement letter:  "Dear Editor, I am asking voters to join me in supporting Todd Kolls for Tom Green County Judge ! Todd has proven to be studious in learning the responsibilities of the position, and he has listened to those who have served in that capacity before him.  He has pledged to take a business approach to managing the County budget, as well as working on behalf of the county employees and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Elections Administrator: Incomplete Ballot by Mail Applications Are Being Rejected

SAN ANGELO – The new Texas election integrity law has affected each of the 254 county election offices in Texas and Tom Green County is no exception.  Tom Green County Elections Administrator Vona Hudson Thursday released details about voting by mail.  The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Feb. 18.   The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail (the application must be in our office) is 2/18.  Voters are not completing the application in its entirety, especially the ID information.  We have to reject it and, at this point, there is not enough time to get it corrected via mail.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Shawn Nanny Endorsed for County Commissioner

SAN ANGELO – Real Estate professional Max Jacobs and others have endorsed Shawn Nanny for Tom Green County Commissioner Pct. 4.   Below is Jacobs' endorsement letter of Nanny exclusive to San Angelo LIVE!: "I’ve known Shawn Nanny over 30 years, and while I can’t find fault with any of the slate of capable, eager candidates, I’m convinced without question that Shawn is the best candidate for the job.  If I had to name one trait that Shawn has in spades, it’s the ability to think clearly.  Such a skill is sadly lacking across much of political and corporate America today, resulting in poor…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Landis Endorses Wilson for County Commissioner

SAN ANGELO – A retired Army Sergeant and Purple Heart recipient has endorsed Lori Wilson for Tom Green County Commissioner in Precinct 4.  Below is Wayne Landis' endorsement letter exclusive to San Angelo LIVE!:  "My name is Wayne Landis, I am a medically retired Army Sergeant. I have held leadership positions in the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 740 and San Angelo VFW. I want to endorse and show my support for Lori Wilson, candidate for Tom Green County Commissioner, Pct. 4. I met Lori Wilson a little more than a decade ago. I was paired up with Lori for math tutoring in her…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Night#Bible Church#Republican#Democrat#State#Sherwood Way Belmore#Southside Rec#Wall#Tx Mhmr Services
San Angelo LIVE!

Tax Assessor Endorses Christina Ubando for Tom Green County Clerk

SAN ANGELO – Becky Robles, long time Tom Green County Tax Assessor/Collector, has endorsed Christina Ubando for Tom Green County Clerk in the March Republican Primary.  Here is Robles' endorsement letter exclusive to San Angelo LIVE!:  "I am the honorable Becky Robles, Tax Assessor Collector for Tom Green County and I am endorsing Christina Ubando for County Clerk.  I have been an employee of the Tax Assessor's office for 33 years, 7 of those as an elected official.  I know the importance of keeping an experienced person running the County Clerk's office.  Christina has the experience,…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Know Before You Go: Sample Ballots for the Republican & Democrat Primaries

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County voters are currently casting ballots during early voting for the March 1, 2022 Texas primary elections.   Ballot styles for Tom Green County voters vary depending on two factors in this election, which party primary you want to vote in and which of the four county precincts in which you live.   Below are links to all the sample ballots.   Sample Ballot for Republican Voters in Tom Green County Precinct 1 Sample Ballot for Republican Voters in Tom Green County Precinct 2 Sample Ballot for Republican Voters in Tom Green County Precinct 3 Sample Ballot for…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Del Velasquez Endorses Joe Hyde for Tom Green County Judge

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo civic leader and Downtown San Angelo supporter Del Velasquez has endorsed Joe Hyde for Tom Green County Judge.  Here is Velasquez's endorsement letter exclusive to San Angelo LIVE:  "I endorse without hesitation Joe Hyde for Tom Green County Judge. Joe and I were competitors once. During my short career at the San Angelo Standard-Times as their marketing director we held daily meetings with the publisher to find ways to thwart Hyde. We never could find a solution. Joe was tenacious, smart, and he has an outsized personality needed to break into the local media space…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
San Angelo LIVE!

Group of Attorneys Show Support for Todd Kolls

SAN ANGELO – Four San Angelo Attorneys have banded together to show their support for Todd Kolls for Tom Green County Judge in the March 1, 2022 GOP Primary.   Here is their collective letter of support: "We are collectively writing this to show our support for Todd Kolls for Tom Green County Judge. We have all known Todd for a number of years and know him to be a leader with a strong moral compass and advocate for growth in Tom Green County. We have no doubt that Todd will show patience and effectively guide our county moving forward. As attorneys, we understand the importance our…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Officers PAC Endorses Andrew Graves for Court at Law Judge

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Officers PAC has endorsed Andrew Graves for Tom Green County Court at Law #2 Judge.   “The PAC board decided to support and endorse candidates in four primary races. The candidates seeking these particular public offices  would directly affect the members of the PAC and peace officers in Tom Green County.  After meeting with each candidate for each election, the San Angelo Police Officer’s PAC board made the decision to endorse…Andrew Graves, Judge for County Court at Law #2.” In addition to the endorsement, each selected candidate received a donation for…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Griffith Endorses Lane Carter for Tom Green County Judge

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police officer Travis Griffith has endorsed Lane Carter for Tom Green County Judge in the March 2022 GOP Primary.   Here is Griffith's letter endorsing Carter exclusive to San Angelo LIVE!: "I have known Lane Carter since we first met at church and our families grew close over the many years.  I know Lane to be a father, husband, and a believer.  Lane is a man who truly wants to help this community and he took up the tough challenge of serving as an elected official on the San Angelo City Council.  In today’s times, who would want to do that, Lane Carter, because I…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy