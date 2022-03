The welcome receding of the pandemic has, as all know, left a considerable number of casualties in its wake, the quality of their lives compromised by one or more debilitating symptoms – fatigue, breathlessness, distortion of taste and smell, “brain fog” and so on. Here at least it is reassuring that we in Britain are well ahead of our European neighbours with an impressive 80 dedicated “long Covid” clinics, compared with seven in Sweden, four in Norway, one in Spain and (it seems) none in either France or Italy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO