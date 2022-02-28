ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Choose From Four Macy’s Beauty Box for $15

musingsofamuse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoose from four Macy’s Beauty Boxes that are $15 Each!. Fun in the Sun Beauty Bag Includes: Tropical Cosmetics Bag, Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+, Versace Dylan Turquoise, Coola Sun Silk Drops, Alterna Caviar Smoothing Blowout Butter,...

www.musingsofamuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

10 Beauty Products To Try from Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Up to 60% off brands including IT Cosmetics and Peter Thomas Roth. For beauty lovers, there are few things better than Nordstrom’s winter sale. The annual event includes coveted beauty brands such as Mugler, Peter Thomas Roth, IT Cosmetics and more, and this time, the retailer is offering up to 60% off.
MAKEUP
goodhousekeeping.com

Liberty's new beauty subscription box gives you the full fee back in credit

Competition for membership to Liberty's new beauty box subscription is proving to be a fiercer race than Glastonbury tickets. The luxury department store is home to one of the most iconic beauty halls in the world, and the now legendary beauty advent calendars are the store's fastest selling products of all time. In short, when it comes to curating beauty... you know Liberty is going to nail it.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Treat Yourself To Some Discounted, Unique Candles From Macy’s President’s Day Sale — Including the TikTok Famous Cereal Candle

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we can never resist, it’s a new candle to add to our ever-growing collection. Big candles, little candles, candles from black-owned companies we love — we want them all. We want our bathrooms to smell like a tropical getaway while our bedroom smells like a sexy array of musk and roses. Thanks to Macy’s President’s Day sale, we can add a few more candles to the collection for a...
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Macy's Is Hosting a Limited-Time Sale on Top-Rated Mattresses from Brands Like Sealy, Serta, and Nectar

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Since the average person spends over 200,000 hours sleeping over the course of their life, investing in a high-quality mattress can ensure the time spent contributes to health. Right now at Macy's, you can find the perfect mattress for your sleep needs during the company's limited-time, closeout sale. Hot sleepers will love the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Medina 11" Firm Queen Mattress ($699, originally $1,299, macys.com). This hybrid mattress has breathable memory foam and a moisture-wicking cover to keep you cool and the fabric protected. If you are a back, stomach, or side sleeper, consider the Nectar 11" Memory Foam King Mattress + Two Pillows ($799, originally $999, macys.com). The medium firm surface and body contouring memory foam makes this mattress ideal for those sleep positions, plus, you get two pillows of $150 value with your purchase. In need of more options? Ahead, shop our favorites from this mattress event.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolina Herrera
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Why Macy's Isn't Splitting Its Online Business From Its Stores

On Tuesday, Macy's affirmed that it will forge ahead as one retailer, despite pressure from activist Jana Partners to split into two entities. Importantly, Macy's decision could also have implications for retailers such as Kohl's, Nordstrom and Dillard's, which have all been facing similar pressure to break up. Analysts say...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Macy#Curling#Silk#Lash#Coola Sun#Ysl Beauty Rouge Volupte#Grande Grandelips Plumper#Colorama#Mineral Fusion Nail#Polish#Clinique Black#Nyx Butter Gloss Mini#Sutra#Smashbox Original Photo
Motley Fool

Macy's Decides Not to Sell e-Commerce Business

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Macy's ( M 5.51% ) reported fourth-quarter and...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Offset Styles Cardi B in ’90s-Inspired Outfit & Cherry Red Split-Toe Boots on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. On Wednesday, Cardi B came through with a new photoset that she posted on her Instagram account. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sits perched on a silver suede couch in a 90s-inspired outfit that was styled by her husband and Migos member, Offset. The upload was a nice surprise as she has been missing in action for a few weeks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) The chart...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy