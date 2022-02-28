ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders: 5 Things To Know About The Daring ‘AGT: Extreme’ Act

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders are going to be an act to watch on ‘AGT: Extreme.’ Here’s what you need to know about Alfredo’s past with ‘AGT’ and more.

AGT: Extreme continues on February 28 with new death-defying acts. Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders will be performing in front of the judges during the second episode. Their act is going to keep you on the edge of your seat.

So, who is Alfredo Silva? Who are his Cage Riders? From Alfredo’s past history with America’s Got Talent to their Golden Buzzer moment, here’s what you need to know about Alfredo Silva and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BbRM_0eRdgrLC00
Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders on ‘AGT: Extreme.’ (NBC)

1. Alfredo has been on ‘AGT’ before.

Alfredo appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2016. During season 11, Alfredo was part of the knife-throwing duo Deadly Games with his wife Anna Silva. They made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated. Deadly Games also returned for America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

2. Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders get a Golden Buzzer.

Ahead of the second episode of AGT: Extreme, Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders’ performance was released. Their wild and jaw-dropping performance impresses host Terry Crews in a big way. Terry is such a fan of Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders that he gives the act his Golden Buzzer!

3. Alfredo is the team leader of the Cage Riders.

While Alfredo enjoyed the knife-throwing with Deadly Games, it’s always been about the Cage of Death for him. “The Cage of Death was my first love with the danger,” he says. Alfredo notes that the Cage of Death is one of the “most dangerous acts in the world.” People have even lost their lives before.

4. Alfredo’s best friends are Cage Riders.

Alfredo reveals that his best friends are part of his Cage Riders. They’ve all been riding for many years together. “That’s the only way I would trust somebody,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDKBJ_0eRdgrLC00
The Cage Riders in action. (NBC)

5. Alfredo followed in his family’s footsteps.

Alfredo says that he used to watch his father and grandfather ride together, and they sparked his interest in cage riding. “They were my heroes, and I just couldn’t wait until it was my turn to join him,” Alfredo continues. They inspired him to never give up both inside and outside the cage.

Comments / 0

