Jackson, MS

Mississippi Miracles Radiothon provides Children’s of Mississippi with equipment

By Cianna Reeves
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Children’s of Mississippi patients and their families and central Mississippi’s most familiar radio personalities will broadcast live from the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower during Mississippi Miracles Radiothon on Wednesday, March 2 through Friday, March 4.

Since the first Mississippi Miracles Radiothon in 2001, the annual event has raised more than $7 million for Children’s of Mississippi, one Miracle Giving Club pledge of $15 a month at a time. Businesses in the state join in as partners, providing matching funds and in-kind donations such as food to fuel the marathon broadcast.

The funds go to purchase medical equipment as well as items to bring comfort to patients and their families, said Kathryne Lewis, a development liaison at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“Children’s of Mississippi has benefited from 21 years of giving through the Mississippi Miracles Radiothon,” Lewis said. “State-of-the art equipment and items that help patients cope with medical treatment and bring them smiles are here thanks to the generosity of Mississippi Miracles Radiothon givers.”

New catheterization lab offers treatment for Children of Mississippi NICU patients

Thirteen stations representing The Radio People – Y101, Mix 98.7, U.S. 96, 93.5 The Legend and Blues 93.1 in Jackson; Vicksburg stations K Hits 104.5, River 101.3, 92.7 The Touch and 102.1 The Box; and 97 OKK, Q101, Kiss 104.1 and 95.1 The Beat of Meridian – will begin broadcasting at 6 a.m. March 2, starting what the on-air personalities call the best week of the year.

“Knowing first-hand that we’re helping treat children and save their lives makes Mississippi Miracles Radiothon special to all of us,” said John Anthony, program director and on-air personality at Mix 98.7. “Sometimes the lives saved are those of our friends and co-workers’ kids.”

The five Jackson stations will broadcast from the Sanderson Tower, while the other stations will participate in the Mississippi Miracles Radiothon from their broadcast studios in Vicksburg and Meridian to observe social distancing. Other safety moves this year include wearing facemasks and having clear plastic barriers between patients and their families and the broadcasters interviewing them.

Mississippi Miracles Radiothon donations can be made online through March 5. Donors can also text GROW to 51555 now through the end of the event.

To give during Mississippi Miracles Radiothon, call (601) 496-5437 or (888) 786-8811 from 6 a.m. March 2 to 6 p.m. March 4.

WJTV 12

Mississippians take part in Ash Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ash Wednesday is a very important time for Christians around the world. During the 40 day observance of Lent, people pray, fast, repent and give. May will do something for themselves or for others. Lent will end on Easter Sunday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Town of Terry to host job fair

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Terry will hold a job fair for three days in March. The event will be held at City Hall March 28-30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The following positions are open: Public Works Director General Maintenance Personnel Equipment Operator Certified Police Officers The minimum qualifications include: Valid […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson joins “reengagement” program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced the city will join a new peer-learning cohort led by the National League of Cities (NLC). The program will support reengagement efforts with other city leaders and partners across the Southeast and Southwest. Jackson has joined eight other cities to engage in monthly peer-to-peer virtual learning opportunities to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Belhaven community talks crime with public officials

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV)For months, people here in the Belhaven community have suffered from a string of armed carjackings. Tonight, they held a town hall and talked with public officials about how to create a safer community. Dr Hogan Reed began, “We love this community we’re in, we love the city of Jackson but when you talk […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

USM to celebrate Women’s History Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Committee on Services and Resources for Women (CSRW) at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) sill sponsor and co-sponsor events in March for Women’s History Month. Dr. Candice Salyers, chair of CSRW and professor of dance, said, “USM’s programming honors the contributions of women artists, healers, historians, activists, and entrepreneurs […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Freedom Ridge park expansion at standstill

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Freedom Ridge park expansion in the City of Ridgeland is at a standstill. The Northside Sun reported the project may not begin until 2023. Visit Ridgeland President and CEO Christ Chapman told the newspaper the $30 million project was not an item on the city’s agenda. Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

School bus crash under investigation in southern Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of a school bus near the Mississippi coast. The wreck happened Wednesday on U.S. 49 in Harrison County, WLOX-TV reported. The Petal School District bus was heading north when it left the highway and ran into the median, and became stuck, according to the Mississippi Highway […]
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
