Ukraine is referred to as the “breadbasket of Europe,” according to CNBC. Russia’s invasion on Ukraine could lead to a spike in food prices for the country, though. Russia and Ukraine are superpowers in the global food supply chain: Combined, Russia and Ukraine are responsible for one-third of the world’s wheat exports, one-fifth of the world’s corn, and almost 80% of the world’s sunflower oil production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO