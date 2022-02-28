ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR - Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will launch a major overhaul of nursing home quality in his State of the Union speech, White House officials said Monday, outlining a series of measures long sought by advocates and opposed by the industry. Taken together, the more than 20 separate...

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Biden Announces Reforms To Improve Nursing Home Care

All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and to have access to quality medical care. And in no case should a health care facility be causing a patient harm. The President believes we must improve the quality of our nursing homes so that seniors, people with disabilities, and others living in nursing homes get the reliable, high-quality care they deserve. That’s why he is announcing a set of reforms—developed by and implemented through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—that will improve the safety and quality of nursing home care, hold nursing homes accountable for the care they provide, and make the quality of care and facility ownership more transparent so that potential residents and their loved ones can make informed decisions about care.
The Decatur Daily

Biden wants to raise nursing home standards

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will launch a major overhaul of nursing homes standards in his State of the Union speech tonight, White House officials said, outlining a series of measures long sought by advocates and opposed by the industry. Taken together, the measures would raise the bar on...
WFMZ-TV Online

Nursing home - wheelchair graphic

Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality. President Joe Biden is launching a major overhaul of nursing home quality in his State of the Union speech. White House officials Monday outlined steps to set minimum staffing levels, increase inspections and continue efforts to keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes. Experts say staffing levels are a critical marker for nursing home quality, and many facilities lack sufficient numbers of nurses, nursing assistants and other workers. The industry says it needs more money to hire and retain qualified workers amid competition from hospitals. A staffing requirement has long been sought by advocates and opposed by the industry.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
The Independent

Biden stands up to reporter who quizzes him over how he backs abortion as a Catholic

Joe Biden stood up to a reporter who quizzed him over his support for abortion rights despite being Catholic.Mr Biden was taking questions from reporters on the south lawn of the White House on Wednesday before boarding the presidential helicopter to Wisconsin, where he will deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.He was asked why he continued to support “abortion as a Catholic, defying church teachings”. The reporter was referring to his State of the Union address on 1 March, when he called for protecting women’s rights and acknowledged the attacks on abortion care.Mr Biden said: “Well, I tell...
