Australia shares likely to open higher ahead of RBA meeting, NZ rises

By Reuters
 3 days ago

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting, even as global markets remain volatile amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge in oil and gas prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark gained 0.7% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.3% in early trade.

Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs find comfort in rising resource prices

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were holding their ground on Tuesday as strength in global commodity prices helped offset some of the investor unease about Russia's incursion into eastern Ukraine. Both countries are major commodity exporters, with Australia having a major presence in energy...
Reuters

Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ dips

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Monday, taking their cue from a weaker session on Wall Street on Friday, as tensions in Ukraine and the United States warning of an imminent Russian invasion hurt investor sentiment. The share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 127.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1% in early trading. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
New Zealand
Australia
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
Reuters

Australia shares set to fall on Ukraine worries, NZ down

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, amid a global sell-off after geopolitical tensions flared between the United States and Russia over Ukraine. The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 165.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as mining stocks track rise in metal prices

March 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as mining stocks tracked higher metal prices amid Russian supply concerns, while Canadian Natural Resources rose after reporting strong results. At 20:06 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.61 points, or...
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars worn down by geopolitical risk

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a knock on Monday as the escalating crisis in Ukraine clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation, overshadowing strength in Australian economic data. The Aussie was down 0.7% at $0.7181 , having reached as high as $0.7237...
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost; BoC meet in focus

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s commodity-heavy main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as energy shares tracked stronger crude prices, while investors awaited the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision due later in the day. At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index...
Reuters

Australia shares end higher with Russia-Ukraine standoff in focus

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australia shares closed higher on Wednesday, lifted by modest gains in mining and healthcare stocks, as most sectors recouped losses after investors appeared to show scant response to developments in the Ukraine-Russia standoff. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.6% higher at 7,205.70. The benchmark closed...
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
Reuters

Australia shares end week in black as commodities rally

* Mining and energy indexes week’s top gainers (Updates to close) March 4 (Reuters) - Australia shares closed the week 1.6% firmer, underpinned by mining and energy stocks, as supply disruption fears spurred by the Ukraine-Russia crisis sent commodity prices sharply higher. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6% lower...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

