Australia shares likely to open higher ahead of RBA meeting, NZ rises
March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting, even as global markets remain volatile amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge in oil and gas prices.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark gained 0.7% on Monday.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.3% in early trade.
Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
