Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Public Schools removing mask requirement

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
No More Masks (David Goldman)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City Public Schools is lifting the district-wide mask requirement.

Students and staff will no longer be required to wear a mask while on campuses or at activities as of Tuesday, March 1. Although the requirement is ending, district officials said they will continue encouraging mask-wearing.

The full statement from Superintendent Sean McDaniel can be viewed below.

As of tomorrow, Tuesday, March 1st OKCPS will lift our district-wide mask requirement. While we will continue to strongly encourage masking, our students and staff and visitors will no longer be required to do so on our campuses or at activities.

Our community has seen a consistent reduction in COVID-19 positivity rates over the past several weeks, and today, of our roughly 6,000 employees and 33,000 students (39,000 total), OKCPS has 2 employees who are Covid-positive and 4 students who are Covid-positive. These sharply declining numbers, coupled with recent changes to our quarantining procedures and the full support from our partners at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD), tell us we are in a good place to make this shift away from requiring masks.

In the meantime, the District will CONTINUE with the following:

  • OKCPS will continue monitoring data, tracking and collecting self-reported positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff. This includes our weekly report of positive cases on the district’s website.
  • OKCPS will continue to require anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate for 5 days, regardless of vaccination status.
  • OKCPS will continue with our enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.
  • OKCPS will continue practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Staff are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email or virtual meeting if possible.
  • OKCPS will continue to make masks available to students, staff and visitors at all district sites.
  • OKCPS will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing for students and staff. To schedule an appointment, please contact your child’s school or visit our website.
  • OKCPS will continue working with our partners to schedule additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics. We’ll share that information with you as soon as it’s available. In the meantime, those who are interested can locate a vaccine site by visiting www.vaxokc.com.
  • OKCPS will continue to expect families to keep children home from school if they are sick and, likewise, will continue to expect employees to not report to work if they are ill.

We do recognize that positivity rates may continue to fluctuate. Please rest assured that in the event the community and/or district’s positivity rate surges or if we were to receive counsel from the OCCHD that OKCPS should reconsider our decisions regarding mask requirements, we will do so.

In the meantime, OKCPS officials will closely monitor our data and will continue to work with local health officials in regard to COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and other health and safety protocols. As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is always our priority.

TULSA, OK
