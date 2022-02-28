Tracy Ulland

President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, acknowledging that punishing the Kremlin will increase record-high gas prices in the U.S. It's estimated that Russian President Vladimir Putin will lose nearly $300 million in daily revenue. Ed O'Keefe has the details.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people. The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill,...
Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
A Texas man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, interfering with police and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the riots of January 2021. A federal jury in Washington, D.C. deliberated for roughly three hours before...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland’s offer to give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, in a rare public display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.
Six Iowa teenagers have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting murder of a Des Moines high school shooting and for wounding two other victims who were caught in the spray of bullets, police announced Tuesday. Investigators nabbed the six teens, whose names were not immediately released, within hours...
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
One of the jurors who helped convict the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking said Tuesday his failure to disclose before the trial that he was abused as child was “one of the biggest mistakes I’ve ever made in my life.”. “I didn’t lie in order to...
Scans and cognition tests collected from hundreds of people suggest coronavirus infection is associated with "a significant, deleterious" change in the brain, according to a study published Monday from scientists in the United Kingdom. The paper, published in the journal Nature, draws on data in the U.K. Biobank from 401...
