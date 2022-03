LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodger Stadium is usually quiet during the offseason, but the worry is it’ll stay that way after MLB and the players union failed to come to an agreement before Tuesday’s deadline resulting in the cancellation of opening day. “It would be a big hit, especially in this area right here by the stadium,” said Josh Brekhus, a Dodgers fan who lives nearby. “I’m like two blocks from the stadium…. I go like ten times a year, as much as I can, I watch every game.” Management at El Compadre, a local restaurant, says daily business goes up by...

