Apple signs Michael Douglas for Benjamin Franklin series

By Fred Topel
UPI News
 3 days ago
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday it has ordered a limited event series starring Michael Douglas. Douglas will play Benjamin Franklin in the series.

The still untitled series is based on the Stacy Schiff book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. Kirk Ellis is adapting the book. Ellis also wrote HBO's John Adams miniseries.

The series will depict Franklin at age 70 as he convinced France to supply military aid and funding for the founding of America. The eight year story led to the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and peace with England by l783.

Douglas is 78. He recently starred in the Netflix series, The Kominsky Method, which concluded with its third season May 26, 2021.

Tim Van Patten is attached to direct. Richard Plepler and Tony Krantz are executive producers. Episode count, production and release dates are still to be announced.

UPI News

