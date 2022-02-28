New Providence health center seeks to reach underserved populations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Community Health Centers (PCHC) is opening a new location this week with a goal of improving health outcomes for communities that often go underserved.

PCHC said it chose Olneyville for its ninth location after finding the area had some of the biggest health disparities in the city, along with the most racially diverse population.

According to R.I. Department of Health data, 61% of that neighborhood is Hispanic, while 16% is White, 13% is Black and 4% is Asian.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. They applauded how the new location will increase access to health care for people in the area, noting how it’s accessible via four different bus routes.

“In choosing to open this center, they identified a neighborhood that really needs the help,” Reed said. “The help will not only benefit the citizens of this neighborhood, but all Rhode Islanders.”

The location at 31 Atwood St. is scheduled to open on Tuesday, and PCHC said it will be able serve 14,000 patients annually.

The center’s opening also led to the creation of 50 new jobs. PCHC said it’s making an effort to hire staff that reflects the population for which it will be caring.

“[The center] is hiring the people that look like the neighborhood,” Matos said. “Look at this workforce. This is an amazing workforce.”

This center will offer services like family medicine, adult medicine, OB-GYN, pediatrics, behavioral health, express care, and lab services, according to PCHC.

