PHOENIX — Here a breakdown of what you can expect on Valley roads for the weekend of Feb. 25. I-10 westbound is closed between I-17 "Stack" interchange and 43rd Avenue for ongoing pavement improvement project from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 westbound at the Stack closed and I-10 westbound on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues are also closed.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO