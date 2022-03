If the past two years of the pandemic have taught us anything, it’s that kids know when something bad is happening. They may not fully understand what’s going on, but they can certainly sense when there’s tension. “Kids of all ages are aware when something traumatic is felt and experienced,” Dr. Zachary Kahn, clinical psychologist at a school and in private practice tells us. As such, you may want to talk to your children about Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine. But how should you go about doing that, exactly? Here are a few strategies from professional therapists and child experts that can help.

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO