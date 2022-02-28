ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Instead of books at this Springfield library, you can rent tools

By Tony Nguyen
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A tool library is like a traditional library, but instead of books, you rent tools.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks coordinates the Springfield Tool Library at the O’Reilly Center for Hope at 1518 E. Dale St.

The tool library is the only program of its kind in the state. It provides members access to about 300 home repair and gardening tools. You can borrow up to five tools at a time and keep them for a week.

It is open by appointment only during their off-season (November-March).

November 28th is the final day for their $5 membership, otherwise, it goes back up to $20.

To sign up you can click here.

Make an appointment by emailing toollibrary@cpozarks.org or calling 417-888-2020.

