FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County leaders plan to meet on Thursday to discuss the increase in crime in the community and vote about preventative measures. Over the last few months, we've seen headlines about violence in the Winston-Salem community time after time. The city of Greensboro has a program to help curb some of that violent crime. Now, Forsyth county is trying to do the same.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO