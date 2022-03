Driverless vehicles are becoming more of a reality, as consumer vehicles are now equipped with innovative features such as parking assist, adaptive cruise control and many other autonomous innovations. Autonomy in vehicles is categorized in six levels, but as of May 2021, no vehicles sold in the U.S. market have a Level 3, Level 4 or Level 5 automated driving system, according to J.D. Power. Right now, all vehicles require an alert driver sitting in the driver’s seat, ready to take control at any time.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO