ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR - Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will launch a major overhaul of nursing home quality in his State of the Union speech, White House officials said Monday, outlining a series of measures long sought by advocates and opposed by the industry. Taken together, the more than 20 separate...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Biden vows to crack down on poorest-performing nursing homes

The White House on Monday announced plans to boost nursing home staffing and oversight, blaming some of the 200,000-plus covid deaths of nursing home residents and staff during the pandemic on inadequate conditions. Officials said the plan would set minimum staffing levels, reduce the use of shared rooms and crack...
POTUS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Biden Announces Reforms To Improve Nursing Home Care

All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and to have access to quality medical care. And in no case should a health care facility be causing a patient harm. The President believes we must improve the quality of our nursing homes so that seniors, people with disabilities, and others living in nursing homes get the reliable, high-quality care they deserve. That’s why he is announcing a set of reforms—developed by and implemented through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—that will improve the safety and quality of nursing home care, hold nursing homes accountable for the care they provide, and make the quality of care and facility ownership more transparent so that potential residents and their loved ones can make informed decisions about care.
U.S. POLITICS
The Decatur Daily

Biden wants to raise nursing home standards

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will launch a major overhaul of nursing homes standards in his State of the Union speech tonight, White House officials said, outlining a series of measures long sought by advocates and opposed by the industry. Taken together, the measures would raise the bar on...
HEALTH SERVICES
HuffingtonPost

If You Care About The People In Nursing Homes, Pay Attention To This Biden Proposal

The sometimes wretched state of American nursing home care grabbed the national spotlight in 2020 when COVID-19 swept through facilities across the country, starting with the Seattle nursing home where nearly 40 people died and many more became seriously ill. Now President Joe Biden is proposing to act. And he’s...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Inspections#Medicaid Services#Health And Safety#Ap#White House#Harvard#The Centers For Medicare#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf, Democratic leaders tout $1.7 billion plan to complete ARPA spending

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf gathered with Democratic lawmakers at a Philadelphia community center on Thursday to urge the Republican-controlled General Assembly to spend Pennsylvania’s remaining federal relief funds. Wolf touted his $1.7 billion plan to spend the bulk of the commonwealth’s remaining American Rescue Plan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf: Pennsylvania ready for legalized marijuana

(The Center Square) – Marijuana legalization for recreational use has happened in 18 states and the District of Columbia, and Gov. Tom Wolf wants Pennsylvania to be the 19th. “Pennsylvania is ready and waiting for legalized marijuana. Let's get it done,” he tweeted on Tuesday, one week ahead of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Biden administration said it will set a staff ratio requirement for nursing homes

Biden administration said it will set a staff ratio requirement for nursing homes. President Joe Biden’s vow in his State of the Union speech Tuesday to increase oversight of nursing homes drew praise from patient advocates, but instant pushback from the nursing home industry in Georgia, who said it would damage them without helping them meet the goals.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy