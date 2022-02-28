ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Douglas to Play Benjamin Franklin in Apple Limited Series

By Joe Otterson
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe untitled series is based on the book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America” by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff. Kirk Ellis, the writer behind HBO’s “John Adams” series, will write the show for Apple and serve as an executive...

Apple Insider

Apple shares second trailer for limited series 'WeCrashed'

Apple has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming limited series "WeCrashed", set to debut on Apple TV+ on March 18. The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name and stars Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. "WeCrashed" marks Leto's first foray into television since the 90s series "My So-Called Life."
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

Matt Barr Cast in ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at CW

Matt Barr, who stars in The CW’s “Walker” as Hoyt Rawlins, is set to play another character with the same name in the upcoming pilot “Walker: Independence.”. “Walker: Independence” is an origin story set in the late 1800s following Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt, and their journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. The newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.
TV SERIES
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Tony Krantz
Person
Stacy Schiff
Person
John Adams
Person
Michael Douglas
NewsTimes

Tim Considine, ‘My Three Sons’ Actor, Dies at 81

Born in Los Angeles to a showbiz family –– his father, John Considine Jr. was an Oscar-nominated film producer for “Boys Town,” and his mother was the daughter of theater magnate Alexander Pantages –– Considine got his start as a child actor in the 1950s, playing characters in Disney Television’s “Mickey Mouse Club” serials. His roles included Frank Hardy in a “Hardy Boys” serial and Spin Evans in “The Adventures of Spin and Marty.” In 2000, he returned to make a cameo appearance in a TV movie reboot, “The New Adventures of Spin and Marty.” In 1959, Considine appeared alongside his future television father Fred MacMurray in the Disney film “The Shaggy Dog.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsTimes

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Team for ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Smith shared a teaser photo alluding to the partnership following the news, and tagged Jordan in the post. SAG Awards Could Help Will Smith Clinch the Oscar for 'King Richard'. Oscar winner Goldsman adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 film and returns to pen the follow-up. Details about the new movie, including its plot and who will direct, are scarce as it is still in development.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller Missed Wife Christine Taylor ‘Terribly’ Amid Split, Didn’t Want to Raise Kids in a ‘Broken Home’

Together again! Ben Stiller‘s split from Christine Taylor “was a serious eye-opener” for the actor, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The twosome “weren’t seeing eye to eye on a number of things” before announcing their separation in May 2017 after 18 years together. “The split was a long time coming,” the insider adds, noting that both the Zoolander star, 56, and the Craft actress, 50, were “hoping for change” before calling it quits.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Why ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Is Not Eligible for Oscars Fan Favorite Prize

For the upcoming Oscars ceremony, the Academy is making a mindful approach to connect with consumers with their Oscars Fan Favorite poll recognized during the show’s telecast. On Monday, the Academy revealed the top 10 finalists that have received votes from utilizing the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite or voting on OscarsFanFavorite.com.
MOVIES
#Apple Limited Series#The Birth Of America#Hbo#Variety Emmy#Eden Productions#Flame Ventures#Schiff Co#Apple Studios#Itv Studios#British#French#Franco American#Golden Globe
NewsTimes

‘It Was a Process That Let Me Spread My Wings’: How ChocQuibTown’s Goyo Found Herself as a Soloist

ChocQuibTown, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio from Colombia, is an integral part of who Gloria “Goyo” Martinez is. From the moment she formed the band with her brother Miguel “Slow” Martínez and her husband Carlos “Tostao” Valencia 14 years ago, she’s been an endlessly charismatic frontwoman and a complete powerhouse who’s helped the group reach global acclaim. Her soulful voice and dynamic stage presence have shaped ChocQuibTown’s vibrant, six-album discography, which is full of kinetic fusions that proudly celebrate Afro-Caribbean traditions. “ChocQuib is home,” she says on a recent Zoom call. “The band is where I built all the tools that make me who I am. It’s helped me form my sense of self.”
MUSIC
NewsTimes

John Mayer Announces He’s Leaving Columbia, His Label of 21 Years

Mayer revealed the news in an Instagram post that read: “After 21 years, eight studio albums, and some wonderful personal and creative relationships, I have decided not to renew my recording agreement with Columbia Records. Hard as it is to say goodbye, I’m excited to pursue new avenues of making music, both of my own and with other artists.”
MUSIC
Page Six

Tyler Perry, Michael Douglas and more support Ukraine at SAG Awards 2022

While the world’s attention remains on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stars headed to Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar for the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night. But plenty of stars — including Tyler Perry and Michael Douglas — showed that their minds were overseas by wearing blue-and-yellow ribbons in a show of support for Ukraine on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mira Sorvino says her early career is ‘tainted’ by Woody Allen: ‘I should have denounced him’

Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Stephen Fry says those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past and regard it as 'woke' are being 'ignorant of history'

Stephen Fry has said that those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past are 'ignorant of history'. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast hosted by actor Scroobius Pip, Mr Fry said protestors who topple monuments - like the one dedicated to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol - are trying to 'highlight' history, not 'airbrush' it.
CELEBRITIES
floor8.com

Ye opened up about divorce from Kim Kardashian on Instagram: 'Divorce feels like suffocating. Barely breathing.'

Kanye West doesn't seem to be taking the judge's decision, to grant Kim Kardashian's wishes to be divorced from the rapper, very well. After a turbulent few months between the former couple, which saw the Gold Digger and Donda rapper harass the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's new beau Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson online, a judge in California granted the SKIMS founder her appeal to be divorced from her estranged husband, on Wednesday - making Kim "legally" a single woman.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Got On To Robert Pattinson For Stealing Too Many Socks From The Batman Set

Warner Bros. had to have a talk with The Batman star Robert Pattinson about stealing too many Dark Knight socks from the set. Pattinson plays a young Bruce Wayne who is early in his career as Batman, with director Matt Reeves saying the film is inspired by the DC series' Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego and Other Tails, and Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One. The actor was so dedicated to playing the Caped Crusader that he found himself taking some of the socks home with him after filming scenes.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix secret codes: how to access all the hidden movies and TV series

Babe, wake up. New Netflix secret codes just dropped. While you may consider yourself pretty skilled at browsing Netflix after 2 years of on and off lockdowns, chances are you haven’t even touched the sides of the extensive TV series and movies that the streaming service has to offer.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Disqualified Any 2022 Entries Funded by the Russian Government

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday released a statement indicating that it will not do business with any Russian entities in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O’Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)Russia Passes New Censorship Law Over Ukraine WarAAFCA Awards Recognize 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT

