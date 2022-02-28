ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

UD makes mask wearing optional

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrMja_0eRdbGIi00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at the University of Dayton (UD) will now get to choose whether or not they wear a mask.

The university said in a release to faculty, staff and students Monday, February 28 that face coverings are now optional. The decision was made based on the new mask wearing guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Friday, February 25.

New CDC guidelines offer many Americans a break from masks

According to the CDC’s website, only counties with high COVID-19 community levels are recommended to wear masks. The majority of counties in the Miami Valley are under a medium transmission level, including Montgomery County.

The university said though there is not a general mask requirement on campus, masks are required in health care and other specialized settings.

More schools make changes to mask policies

UD said it encourages unvaccinated and vulnerable people to continue to wear medical-grade masks. Additionally, people with COVID symptoms should not go to class, should get tested and wear a mask until they get their results.

For more information on the university’s COVID-19 protocols, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Masks optional: Universities in the Miami Valley update guidelines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Colleges in the Miami Valley are updating their mask-wearing policies. University of Dayton The University of Dayton said in a release to faculty, staff and students Monday, February 28 that face coverings are now optional. The decision was made based on the new mask wearing guidelines announced by the Centers for […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

CPR training kiosk available at UD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Heart Association renewed the interactive hands-only CPR training kiosk at the University of Dayton. The CPR training kiosk is open to the public and located in the University of Dayton’s Fitness & Recreation Complex (RecPlex). The kiosk provides hands-only CPR training to the public in five minutes or less.  […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Just under 1,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, March 3 follow: Total Change New cases 2,657,358 +1,196 Hospitalizations 112,683 +92 ICU admissions 13,250 +9 Deaths* 36,822 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley health leaders react to COVID-19 community levels

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC is now looking at hospitalization numbers as well as COVID-19 transmission rates when it comes to recommending masks and other protocols. It is all part of the new community-level guidance, which ranks counties in low, medium, and high categories. As of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, Clark County is at […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
Montgomery County, OH
Coronavirus
Dayton, OH
Education
County
Montgomery County, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Montgomery County, OH
Education
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
Health
Montgomery County, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Ohio’s vaccination rate stalls amid COVID case rapid decline

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As warmer weather is approaching, health leaders are encouraging more Ohioans to start the vaccination process. However, vaccination rates have plateaued or even declined in some Miami Valley counties. “Last week, we administered the lowest number of COVID-19 vaccines in Clark County in many months,” said Clark County Combined Health District […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

City of Dayton suspends weekly COVID testing policy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has suspended its weekly COVID-19 testing policy for non-vaccinated city workers. According to Toni Bankston, a representative for the City of Dayton, the policy that required its non-vaccinated workers to get tested weekly has been suspended. Bankston also reported that the mask mandate for City of Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WPAFB, Air Force Museum remove mask mandate

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has removed its mask mandate in accordance with new Department of Defense guidance. According to a Facebook post from the 88th Air Base Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has removed the installation of the mask mandate. The National Musem of the Air Force has also removed its […]
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH
WDTN

Truckers to bring ‘People’s Convoy’ to Ohio

**Related video, above, of a freedom convoy in Canada** CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW/AP) — The People’s Convoy, which has been traveling across the United States to protest COVID mandates, is making a stop in Ohio. Following a rally in Indiana Wednesday night, the plan is to arrive in Cambridge — in southeastern Ohio– Thursday evening for […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nexstar#Covid#College#Ud#The University Of Dayton#Americans
WDTN

City of Dayton discusses American Rescue Plan Act funds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission met Wednesday to discuss funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act Wednesday. The city received $138 million from the act. According to the City of Dayton website, it will focus on these areas with the funds for its Dayton Recovery Plan: Neighborhoods Amenities Major catalytic projects […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Huber Heights Schools sees uptick in inappropriate social media behavior

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools addressed a recent uptick in inappropriate student social media behavior. According to the district, there has been an uptick in inappropriate, harmful and anonymous social media activity in students. The district also said there have been accounts where pictures and videos of students and staff have […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Amazing odds: Man receives 2 kidneys from family

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A retired pastor from Sidney, Ohio received not one, but two kidney transplants 21 years apart. Both donations came from members of his own family: his wife and son. 21 years ago Jonathan Schreiber needed a new kidney, and the replacement came from none other than his own wife. “The odds […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Oregon District bar closes indefinitely

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oregon District bar has been closed indefinitely after an issue with the landlord. The Tumbleweed Connection, a saloon and grill located on East 5th Street in Dayton, said the landlord changed the locks, forcing them to close shop indefinitely. The bar said it will need to go through Civil Court […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTN

West Dayton group awarded $85K to improve solar garden

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community group with a mission to bring fresh food to a West Dayton neighborhood received support from the City of Dayton Wednesday. Dayton City Commission awarded the Greater Edgemont Community Coalition (GECC) $85,000 to grow their solar garden during their meeting Wednesday night. “As we resurrect Edgemont, we figured food […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton churches offering ‘Ashes to Go’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Short on time? Several churches in Dayton are offering “Ashes to Go” for Ash Wednesday. According to Epiphany Lutheran Church’s website, ashes will be offered at the Far Hills Campus from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ashes will be available in a drive-thru-style liturgy. David’s United Church of Christ said […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hog barn burns, 2 thousand hogs dead

CORRECTION: A former edition of this article incorrectly identified the structure. The structure was a hog barn. This error has been corrected. BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A hog barn caught fire early Thursday morning in Darke County, officials said. Officials on the scene said firefighters responded to the Kenneth Scholl Hog Farm on Coletown […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton joins Ohio show of support for Ukraine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton is joining the rest of Ohio in showing support for Ukraine with illuminated bridges across the state. On March 1, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio’s two lighted bridges would be lit in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “This is a way to show our […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio bill would require in-person exam before abortion pill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has proposed legislation that would regulate the use of abortion pills, an increasingly common method of ending unwanted pregnancies. Republican state Sen. Steve Huffman, of Tipp City, introduced the bill Tuesday. It follows a February decision by the Food and Drug Administration to permanently lift a long-standing requirement […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy