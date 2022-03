Regarding the Feb. 16 news article “As some voters edge away, Trump battles parts of the GOP he once ran”:. It makes sense that the Republican Party’s agenda and former president Donald Trump’s agenda would begin to diverge. The party’s agenda, as a rational political actor, is to appeal to voters; Mr. Trump’s agenda is to protect his fragile ego. He is ashamed that he lost the election, making him feel like a worthless loser. His mission, by any means necessary, is to prove himself a worthy winner. If Republicans give him the adulation his wounded ego craves, they are his good and true people. If they do not, they are cast aside as traitors.

