Macomb, IL

Community calendar

By The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago

In-Person Events

Vaccination and booster clinics:

Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Old Farm King located at 2700 E. Jackson St., Macomb. All three vaccines and boosters available for eligible people 12 and up. Children under 18 need adult permission.

EVENTS

BUSHNELL

March 11

Name That Tune Music Trivia, Bushnell VFW, 7 p.m. Proceeds to Bushnell Fire Protection District

MACOMB

Daily

MDH drive-thru testing and specimen collection, M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 8 a.m.-1 p.m., McDonough District Hospital, 521 E. Grant St., Macomb. COVID-19, Flu (in season), Strep, RSV testing, adult and pediatric blood draws and more. Call 309-836-1753 to pre-register.

Tuesdays

Moving Group,10:30 a.m., Macomb Public Library. Baby story time and an opportunity to move.

Wednesdays

Read aloud story time, 10:30 a.m., Macomb Public Library. For slightly older children.

Thursdays

Messy Makers, 10:30 a.m., Macomb Public Library. Craft & story time. Subjects and activities vary.

Studio Passport in Clay, Macomb Park District. 4-6 p.m. drop off and pick up at ceramics studio at 1406 N. Randolph St. Call for registration and program fees.

January - May

Various ceramic workshops and programs, for children and 15-adult. Contact the Macomb Park District for more information including cost of materials and fees at 309-833-4562

Now-March 1

Bowling Buddies, Session 1, McDonough Country Special Recreation Association (MCRSA), Digger's College City Bowl, registration required, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Call 309-833-4562 for specific dates and more information

Now-March 30

Wednesday Fundays, MCRSA, remote, registration required, 2-3:00 p.m., 309-833-4562

March 5

Macomb Farmer's Market, American Legion Post 6, 9a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mcdonough County CEO Class, Battle of the Bands, WIU's Heritage Room, 6-9 p.m. $10

March 12-13

WIU Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show, WIU Ballroom, 10-6 p.m. Saturday, 10-5 p.m. Sunday

Food Pantries

The Crossing Food Pantry, third Thursday of the month, 5:30 p.m.

Salvation Army Pantry, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m.

WIRC-CAA Food Pantry, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

WIU Food Pantry, Knoblauch Hall, WIU Student, faculty or staff member, Thursday noon-5 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Macomb Food Collaborative, weekly grocery deliveries, 309-326-3049

Support Calendar

McDonough District Hospital:

Forget-Me-Not Support Group for pregnancy and infant loss, MDH 309-836-1557

Chronic Pain Management Support Group, MDH 309-836-1582

Anger Management Support Group, MDH 309-836-1582

Cesarean Section Class, MDH, 309-836-1570

Bereavement Support Group, MDH, 309-836-1543

AA and NA Meetings in Macomb

Locations include First Christian Church (FCC), 120 N. McArthur St. and University Baptist Church (UBC), 315 N. Sherman Ave. Additional online meetings may be found at https://aa-intergroup.org/meetings.

Alcoholics Anonymous in-person meetings:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12:10-1:10 p.m. UBC, Midday Group, closed meeting.

Sisters in Sobriety, Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., UBC, women only, closed meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous in-person meetings:

• Mondays, 6 p.m., FCC

• Fridays, 6 p.m., UBC

Zoom meetings are also available Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m., Meeting ID 817 4435 6730

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Community calendar

