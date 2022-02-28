Truck convoy

Related
#3. Anaheim, California
- Housing for-sale inventory in December 2021: 1,651 (61.7% less than December 2020) --- 64.1% less than in July 2021 - Homes sold in December 2021: 2,482 - Median sale price of homes sold: $940,000 - Median days home is...
#9. Denver, Colorado
- Housing for-sale inventory in December 2021: 1,472 (48.1% less than December 2020) --- 67.6% less than in July 2021 - Homes sold in December 2021: 4,625 - Median sale price of homes sold: $540,000 - Median days home is...
#7. Tampa, Florida
- Housing for-sale inventory in December 2021: 3,684 (50.6% less than December 2020) --- 40.5% less than in July 2021 - Homes sold in December 2021: 6,361 - Median sale price of homes sold: $338,000 - Median days home is...
#18. Miami
- Housing for-sale inventory in December 2021: 8,408 (40.3% less than December 2020) --- 28.4% less than in July 2021 - Homes sold in December 2021: 3,275 - Median sale price of homes sold: $440,000 - Median days home is...
#6. Donald Bren
- Net worth as of Feb. 10, 2022: $19.2 billion - Change from last year: +$1.50 billion - Country: United States Unlike many other investors on this list, the fortune amassed by real estate investor Donald Bren was built in just one state: California. Bren’s foray into real estate investing began in the late 1950s...
Man pleads guilty to unlawful entry of US Capitol on Jan. 6
A man with ties to Wyoming pleaded guilty Tuesday to one of four charges brought against him for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court filings show a plea agreement that will cap Andrew Galloway’s sentence at six months in prison or five years of probation after he admitted to entering and demonstrating in the Capitol. The final sentencing decision will be made by a Washington, D.C. judge...
#4. Orlando, Florida
- Housing for-sale inventory in December 2021: 2,917 (59.0% less than December 2020) --- 43.4% less than in July 2021 - Homes sold in December 2021: 4,440 - Median sale price of homes sold: $356,000 - Median days home is...
#17. Las Vegas
- Housing for-sale inventory in December 2021: 4,009 (40.4% less than December 2020) --- 34.5% less than in July 2021 - Homes sold in December 2021: 3,896 - Median sale price of homes sold: $399,000 - Median days home is...
#10. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Housing for-sale inventory in December 2021: 5,935 (47.5% less than December 2020) --- 31.5% less than in July 2021 - Homes sold in December 2021: 3,271 - Median sale price of homes sold: $365,000 - Median days home is...
Hageman, Rand Paul slam Fauci
CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., joined congressional candidate Harriet Hageman at a town hall here. The two mainly focused on criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, and what they said were abuses of power by the federal government. Hageman spoke to a ballroom packed with supporters at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. The Goshen County native is running against current Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. ...
