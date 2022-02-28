Truck convoy

A man with ties to Wyoming pleaded guilty Tuesday to one of four charges brought against him for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court filings show a plea agreement that will cap Andrew Galloway’s sentence at six months in prison or five years of probation after he admitted to entering and demonstrating in the Capitol. The final sentencing decision will be made by a Washington, D.C. judge...

