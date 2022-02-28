ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Truck convoy

By Nathan Howard, AP
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAG0f_0eRdakTl00

Supporters cheer on the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Wednesday in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday.

#The People S Convoy
